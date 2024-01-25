Do Traders Over-Focus on the CPI?

Why should we be focusing on Consumer Price Inflation? For that answer we turn to our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What’s the official reason?

2. What do the facts show us about this?

3. This can get a little confusing. Because there’s the Core and Broad CPI timeline, the CPI for Airline Fares, the Median CPI and the Sticky CPI. Is there a something that puts this all together to better understand it?

4. What are the main conclusions to be drawn from all of this, especially regarding recession? CPI data also came out recently for some global markets. What story did that tell?

5. What is U.S. GDP growth looking like for this year?

6. I see news of companies laying off workers. Where does the labor market condition stand now?

7. December retail sales topped estimates. Do you think consumers will continue spending going forward?

8. Against this backdrop, is everything we’ve discussed why should investors be upbeat about the U.S. economy?

9. Could one negative be that the Treasury yield curve inversion portend a recession?

10. Stocks on the Strong Buy list include Martin Marietta Materials MLM, Ryanair RYAAY and Cloudfare NET.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.