Do This Before Committing to a Costco or Sam's Club Membership

Many households invest in Costco or Sam's Club memberships to save money on everyday essentials. You may be thinking of joining a warehouse club to stock up on bulk items and reduce your overall spending. Before committing to a yearly membership fee, you should first see if this kind of store is right for you. Find out how you can do that.

Membership-based stores like Costco are popular. You've probably had a friend rave about the great deals they've scored. Many people save money and benefit from this kind of membership. Some product prices are lower than prices found at other stores.

But this kind of membership isn't for everyone. You should consider your spending habits and needs before paying a membership fee.

Did you know that you can visit your local warehouse club before becoming a member? By doing this, you can get a better idea of what product offerings are available, what the prices are like, and what kind of shopping experience you can expect as a member.

If you don't visit before investing in a membership, you may waste money.

Visit Costco with a friend or family member

All Costco members are allowed to bring up to two guests everytime they shop. If you know someone who loves their Costco membership, ask to join them the next time they shop so you can experience the store for yourself.

You can also score Costco deals without a membership. You can shop online, visit your local store's pharmacy, or get an eye exam. It's worth noting that you will need to pay a 5% surcharge when shopping online as a non-member.

Get a 24-hour guest membership at Sam's Club

If you've been thinking of joining Sam's Club, you can visit your local store before becoming a member.

One easy way to do this is to get a free guest membership. This type of membership is valid for 24 hours. While you won't pay to get a guest pass, you'll be charged a 10% service fee on any purchases.

Another option is to visit Sam's Club with a friend or family member. If you know someone who is a member, ask to join them on a future shopping trip. If you want to buy something, you can have them pay for it and pay them back later.

Don't feel like stepping foot in a store? You can also shop online with Sam's Club without being a member. You'll pay a 10% service fee when placing an online order as a non-member.

Make sure a warehouse club membership is right for you

Before paying for a yearly membership to Costco or Sam's Club, make sure it's a good investment for you and your family.

If you like to buy in bulk, have extra storage room, and regularly buy the products sold there, it may be a great way to trim your grocery bill and keep more money in your bank account.

We're all looking for ways to spend less money as inflation causes everyday products and services to become more expensive.

For additional money-saving tips, check out our personal finance resources.

