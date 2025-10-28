Do These 4 Things Before You Book Your Next Trip

The holidays are quickly approaching, meaning it might be time to plan a vacation to see some loved ones two states over — or maybe even the other side of the country. Regardless of where you want to go, you want to be smart about booking your trip and saving money.

Find Out: Here’s the Toll Pass You’ll Need To Travel in All 50 States

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Traveling can be exciting, but skipping key steps before booking can lead to unnecessary stress, overspending or missed opportunities. Whether you’re traveling solo, with family or for business, taking a few proactive measures can make all the difference.

To save yourself money, time and hassle, here are four essential things to do before you book your next trip.

Start Planning Early To Budget Effectively

While your excitement to hit the road is palpable, you’d still do better to plan your trip several weeks (if not months) in advance. Even if you want to create some room for flexibility, having a set itinerary can help you create a budget that allows you to prioritize certain experiences over others.

For instance, if you’re a theater fan eager to cram a show a day into your week-long trip to New York City, you’ll need to budget accordingly. Perhaps that means spending a little more money on a hotel near the theater district to save on cab fares, while forgoing meals out. Or if you’re a hardcore foodie making your first trip to Italy, you might go for a cheaper hotel so you have extra dough left over to get that pizza you’ve been dreaming of.

Planning months in advance also gives you the freedom to search for more cost-effective options, such as group tour packages that include travel costs, meals and lodging in their total price. Before booking, outline a travel budget that includes more than just flights and hotels. Consider:

Transportation (rental cars, taxis, public transit)

Food and dining

Activities and excursions

Travel insurance

Currency exchange fees

Trending Now: 10 Vacations That Need To Be on Every Middle-Class Retiree’s Bucket List

Don’t Be Afraid To Drive

You don’t need to go globe-trotting to have a great time. Road trips are a classic American pleasure — and when you compare the expense of flying with the costs associated with driving, you might just find that putting pedal to the metal will accelerate your savings.

Before you go and book those flight tickets, use an online trip calculator like Travelmath to determine whether you’ll actually save more money by driving. Many common driving apps like Google Maps and Waze will help you navigate to gas stations while you’re on the road, or you could download an app like GasBuddy, which finds the cheapest gas stations on your route.

A road trip also allows you to add extra adventures to your trip, like stopping by key landmarks or treasures you can only find off the beaten path — almost like two vacations in one.

Book Your Hotel Strategically

Finding the right hotel can make or break the quality of your trip. Whether you’re the kind of person who prefers a rustic cabin resort or wants to enjoy more luxurious accommodations, you definitely want to keep your bill as low as it can go.

According to Kayak, that could mean booking your domestic hotel stay on a Sunday. It makes sense: Weekend vacationers have already checked out, and the business travelers aren’t likely on the road during weekends, meaning you’re likely to get a cheaper rate if you book on Sunday. Kayak also advises you to avoid Friday check-ins, since they’re generally the most expensive days.

Simply put, choose flexible bookings when possible. Also, many platforms now offer free cancellation or “book now, pay later” options.

Plan Out Your Meals

Traveling can give you the chance to sink your teeth into experiences you’d never have at home, including select culinary delights. It’s all too tempting to spend big on a meal out every night, but if you don’t want to get indigestion from your credit card statement, you’d be wise to figure out your meals in advance.

No matter where you go (unless you travel to the tip of Antarctica, probably), there’s likely a grocery store nearby where you can stock up on snacks and other treats to keep you full throughout the day. This isn’t to say that you can’t splurge on local fine dining — you should just plan around it. If you anticipate having one pricier meal a day, then you should minimize your food costs until then.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Do These 4 Things Before You Book Your Next Trip

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.