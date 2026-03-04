Do These 4 New Tailwinds Make XRP a Buy With $1,500?

Key Points

XRP is getting a few new upgrades, which will make its ledger a lot more capable.

It's also seeing consistent inflows of key assets for powering its on-chain ecosystem.

New legislation regulating crypto markets might end up being the icing on the cake, if it happens.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

For XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), 2026 will bring four potential tailwinds that could make its ledger a lot more capable and buoy the price of the coin as well.

But if you're looking to allocate $1,500 into crypto, does that make it a buy? Let's take a look at each new tailwind and find out.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Tokenization is taking off

Tokenization means representing the rights to ownership of an asset on a blockchain as a crypto token so it can be issued, held, and transferred with software instead of paperwork. In the crypto sector as a whole, there is about $25 billion in tradeable tokenized assets, but that sum is growing rapidly, and the chains that are best positioned for tokenized asset management are likely to see the biggest inflows.

On that note, on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), there is roughly $461 million of tradeable tokenized assets, up by a shocking 45% during the 30-day period ended March 1. If asset issuers keep sending their capital to the network at that pace, it will mean a huge amount of new capital being managed and traded on the XRPL, and that will likely generate a lot of new demand for XRP, making it more valuable.

2. Policy clarity could be coming

Policy is still the biggest wild card for finance-oriented crypto, like XRP, because major financial institutions don't build out new workflows if they think they face open-ended regulatory risk.

But with the U.S. House passage of the Clarity Act and Genius Act in July 2025, there's a continuing attempt to define crypto market structure regulations, though the final details remain uncertain.

If some version of the Clarity Act becomes law in 2026 (the Genius Act was adopted last year), which could still happen, it will open the door for more financial institutions to participate in on-chain operations, which would imply capital inflows to the XRPL, as it attempts to tailor its features to their needs.

3. Stablecoins can pull real liquidity

Stablecoins are an important type of cryptocurrency because they bring purchasing power on-chain; without stablecoins, there isn't a cash equivalent to use for settling transactions or storing uninvested value. On that front, the XRPL is doing quite well, with $427 million in stablecoins, up 5% during the last 30 days.

If the base of stablecoins on the network keeps rising, they can make tokenized assets easier to settle and lend against, not to mention providing a liquidity pool for other financial services. So, it's a form of capital inflow, and it's a bullish tailwind, assuming it continues.

4. The institutional value chain is expanding

Ripple, XRP's issuer, is trying to build a suite of crypto-financial services and capabilities in an institution-ready package. To accomplish that, it recently made a swath of acquisitions, buying a prime broker, a custody company, and other businesses that make handling crypto easier.

At the same time, Ripple is also building out the XRPL's feature set this year so the network will permit confidential transactions, new forms of identity verification for market participants, and a native lending protocol.

All those features mesh neatly with XRP's support of tokenized asset trading, because as a set, it means that institutional investors will now be able to implement complete financial workflows while remaining in good standing with regulators. Thus, those additions are likely to become a tailwind, as they will make the chain a place where capital holders are more inclined to do business.

So, given these tailwinds, is XRP a buy with $1,500?

Assuming you can hold through its inevitable sharp declines, and assuming that your crypto portfolio is already adequately diversified with safer investments, yes, it's worth buying this coin.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.