Do These 3 Checks Before Buying The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of January.

Hackett Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.095 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.38 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hackett Group has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $14.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hackett Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hackett Group distributed an unsustainably high 158% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's good to see that while Hackett Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Hackett Group's 7.0% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, Hackett Group has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Hackett Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Hackett Group worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 158% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Hackett Group's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Hackett Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Hackett Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

