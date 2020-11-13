Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 18th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Provident Financial Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.56 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Provident Financial Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $13.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Provident Financial Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Provident Financial Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Provident Financial Holdings paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Provident Financial Holdings's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.0% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Provident Financial Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Has Provident Financial Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see Provident Financial Holdings's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Provident Financial Holdings? See what the three analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

