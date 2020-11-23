Do These 3 Checks Before Buying PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 27th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

PermRock Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PermRock Royalty Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 8.4% on the current share price of $2.925. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year PermRock Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRT Historic Dividend November 23rd 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust's earnings per share plummeted 29% over the past year,which is rarely good news for the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PermRock Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 60% per year on average over the past two years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy PermRock Royalty Trust for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and PermRock Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering PermRock Royalty Trust as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 6 warning signs for PermRock Royalty Trust (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.