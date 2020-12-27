Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 30th of December, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of February.

Nucor's upcoming dividend is US$0.41 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.61 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nucor has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of $52.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nucor's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Nucor distributed an unsustainably high 114% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Nucor generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Nucor's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NUE Historic Dividend December 27th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Nucor's 7.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Nucor has increased its dividend at approximately 1.2% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Nucor worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 114% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Nucor's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Nucor and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Nucor you should be aware of.

