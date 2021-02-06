Do These 3 Checks Before Buying North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of February.

North European Oil Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.32 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that North European Oil Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current share price of $4.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 89% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The company paid out 104% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

North European Oil Royalty Trust paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were North European Oil Royalty Trust to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NRT Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. North European Oil Royalty Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 22% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. North European Oil Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 17% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid North European Oil Royalty Trust? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in North European Oil Royalty Trust despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that North European Oil Royalty Trust is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

