Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

Neenah's upcoming dividend is US$0.47 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.88 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Neenah has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of $40.33. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Neenah's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Neenah reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NP Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Neenah reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Neenah has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Neenah an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Neenah paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Neenah don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Neenah (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

