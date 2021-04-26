Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Lifetime Brands's next dividend payment will be US$0.043 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.17 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lifetime Brands has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $14.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lifetime Brands's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lifetime Brands reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Lifetime Brands didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. The good news is it paid out just 8.5% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Lifetime Brands reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Lifetime Brands has delivered 5.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Is Lifetime Brands worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to Lifetime Brands paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Lifetime Brands.

So if you're still interested in Lifetime Brands despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lifetime Brands you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

