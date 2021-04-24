Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 29th of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current stock price of $7.1694. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:KFFB Historic Dividend April 24th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

The Bottom Line

Is Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Be aware that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

