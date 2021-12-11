Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Huntington Bancshares' shares before the 16th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.62 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Huntington Bancshares has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current stock price of $15.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Huntington Bancshares paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HBAN Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Huntington Bancshares's earnings are down 2.3% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Huntington Bancshares has delivered 32% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has Huntington Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see Huntington Bancshares's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Huntington Bancshares doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Huntington Bancshares and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

