Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of April.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of $14.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Dividends consumed 65% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HPE Historic Dividend March 6th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hewlett Packard Enterprise? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Bottom line: Hewlett Packard Enterprise has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Hewlett Packard Enterprise don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

