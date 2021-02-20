Do These 3 Checks Before Buying H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) For Its Upcoming Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 25th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of March.

H&E Equipment Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.10 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that H&E Equipment Services has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $30. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether H&E Equipment Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. H&E Equipment Services reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. H&E Equipment Services was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, H&E Equipment Services has increased its dividend at approximately 1.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid H&E Equipment Services? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in H&E Equipment Services despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for H&E Equipment Services (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

