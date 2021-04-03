Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 8th of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of May.

Darden Restaurants's upcoming dividend is US$0.88 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.52 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Darden Restaurants has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $144.28. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Darden Restaurants paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DRI Historic Dividend April 3rd 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Darden Restaurants was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Darden Restaurants has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Darden Restaurants? It's hard to get used to Darden Restaurants paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not that we think Darden Restaurants is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Darden Restaurants. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Darden Restaurants you should be aware of.

