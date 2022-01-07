Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Compass Diversified's shares before the 12th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.44 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Compass Diversified has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $28.96. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Compass Diversified has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Compass Diversified reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CODI Historic Dividend January 7th 2022

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Compass Diversified was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Compass Diversified's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is Compass Diversified worth buying for its dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Compass Diversified. For example - Compass Diversified has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

