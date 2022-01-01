Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Bristol-Myers Squibb investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.54 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bristol-Myers Squibb stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $62.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bristol-Myers Squibb's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Bristol-Myers Squibb can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bristol-Myers Squibb lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 30% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Bristol-Myers Squibb was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend at approximately 4.0% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Bristol-Myers Squibb got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to Bristol-Myers Squibb paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not that we think Bristol-Myers Squibb is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Bristol-Myers Squibb as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Bristol-Myers Squibb has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

