Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Bristol-Myers Squibb investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.49 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.96 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $66.74. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Bristol-Myers Squibb didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BMY Historic Dividend June 26th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Bristol-Myers Squibb for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Bristol-Myers Squibb. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bristol-Myers Squibb (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.