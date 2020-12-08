Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

Banc of California's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Banc of California has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $14.68. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Banc of California has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Banc of California's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BANC Historic Dividend December 9th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Banc of California was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Banc of California has increased its dividend at approximately 1.8% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Banc of California for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. Banc of California doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Banc of California. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Banc of California and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

