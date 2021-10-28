Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Baker Hughes' shares before the 1st of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Baker Hughes has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $25.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. An unusually high payout ratio of 400% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Baker Hughes generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 47% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Baker Hughes's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BKR Historic Dividend October 28th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Baker Hughes's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 43% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Baker Hughes has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.4% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Baker Hughes got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 400% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Baker Hughes despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Baker Hughes and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

