Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

Archrock's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.58 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Archrock has a trailing yield of 9.1% on the current stock price of $6.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Archrock has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Archrock lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Archrock didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the past year it paid out 174% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AROC Historic Dividend November 5th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Archrock reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Archrock's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were seven years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Archrock worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to Archrock paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. Worse, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Archrock is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in Archrock despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Archrock that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

