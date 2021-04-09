Do These 3 Checks Before Buying AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of May.

AbbVie's upcoming dividend is US$1.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$5.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AbbVie has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current stock price of $106.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether AbbVie has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AbbVie paid out 177% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether AbbVie generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 46% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and AbbVie fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ABBV Historic Dividend April 9th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that AbbVie's earnings are down 2.8% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. AbbVie has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. AbbVie is already paying out 177% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has AbbVie got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 177% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in AbbVie's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of AbbVie.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of AbbVie don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for AbbVie you should know about.

