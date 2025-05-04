Do Strong Earnings Results and a Dividend Hike Make Alphabet a Growth Stock to Buy Right Now?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported excellent first-quarter 2025 earnings. It also raised its dividend by 5%, marking the first raise since Alphabet initiated its dividend last year.

And yet, Alphabet is still down big year to date -- underperforming the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and many of its megacap growth stock peers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's why Alphabet's latest results reinforce its underlying investment thesis and why Alphabet is a top growth stock to buy now.

Alphabet's blowout quarter

There was a lot to like from Alphabet's latest print.

Revenue jumped 12% while operating income grew by 20% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) skyrocketed 49%.

High-margin segments like Google Search and YouTube have led to steadily rising revenue and a 10-year-high operating margin.

Alphabet breaks up its business into two segments: services and Google Cloud.

Services include Google Search, YouTube, Google Network, and subscriptions, platforms, and devices.

Services brought in $77.26 billion in revenue in the recent quarter, $50.7 billion of which was Google Search. The segment's operating income was a whopping $32.68 billion -- good for a 42.3% operating margin.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud brought in $12.26 billion in revenue -- a 28% year-over-year increase. But it only booked $2.18 billion in operating income for an operating margin of 17.8%. Granted, margins could be a lot higher if Alphabet weren't in expansion mode. But margins are low because Alphabet is pouring resources to try to take market share from rivals like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Risks worth considering

Alphabet's results were excellent, so investors may be wondering why the stock price remains beaten down. Arguably, the two primary reasons are Alphabet's increased spending and uncertainty regarding the sustainability of Google Search.

Alphabet's capital expenditures (capex) in the recent quarter were $17.2 billion -- a staggering 43% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. For the time being, Alphabet can absorb higher capex since it is growing revenue and operating margins at such a strong pace. But it needs to keep up the pace to justify higher spending.

The elephant in the room is Google Search. As mentioned, Google Search ad revenue topped $50 billion in the recent quarter, or 56.2% of total revenue. But Google Search is under pressure from rival information resources like ChatGPT or even TikTok and Meta Platforms' Instagram, which younger generations are increasingly using to search for information and content. Last week, Meta Platforms released a stand-alone AI app powered by Llama 4 -- its latest large language model.

In sum, it's unclear if Alphabet's high capex will pay off or if Google Search will stay as dominant as it has been for decades. Or put another way, it seems Alphabet is on the defensive, whereas peers like Meta have a clearer trajectory toward sustainable growth.

Returning tons of capital to shareholders

Alphabet's increasing competition shouldn't overshadow its impeccable capital return program. In the recent quarter, Alphabet spent $17.5 billion on its capital return program -- consisting of $15.07 billion in buybacks and $2.43 billion in dividends. It's nice that Alphabet is now paying a dividend, but buybacks are still magnitudes larger.

The run rate of the capital return program for a full year is about $70 billion, or 3.5% of Alphabet's roughly $2 trillion market cap. Meaning that if Alphabet only paid dividends and didn't repurchase stock, it would yield 3.5%.

Buybacks have a major impact over time because they reduce the outstanding share count -- thereby increasing EPS. Dividends, by contrast, are a one-time benefit, and shareholders must pay taxes on dividends in non-retirement accounts.

Over the last five years, Alphabet has reduced its share count by a staggering 10.9%. That's nearly as much as Apple's 12.3% reduction -- and Apple is known for its aggressive buybacks. Buybacks have allowed Alphabet's EPS to grow much faster than net income -- giving Alphabet a dirt cheap valuation.

Too cheap to ignore

Out of the "Magnificent Seven" companies -- Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- Alphabet has the lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at just 17.7 and price-to-free-cash-flow ratio at 26.2.

Alphabet's cheap valuation reflects investor skepticism on its ability to monetize artificial intelligence relative to other megacap growth companies. But that doubt is arguably baked into Alphabet's valuation.

A 17.7 P/E ratio isn't just low -- it's a bargain-bin level for a high-margin company that continues to grow at an impressive rate. For context, safe and stodgy dividend-paying Procter & Gamble has a P/E ratio over 25. That's no knock on P&G, as it deserves a premium valuation. But P&G doesn't have Alphabet's growth prospects or margins.

A balanced buy at a compelling valuation

Alphabet is typically viewed as a growth stock, but its earnings multiple puts it in value stock territory. The dividend yield of 0.5% is misleading, considering Alphabet spends the bulk of its capital return program on buybacks.

Alphabet is priced as if it is doomed to margin compression and lost market share -- when its results indicate the opposite. Investors are getting a phenomenal opportunity to scoop up shares of Alphabet while they are stuck in the bargain bin.

However, if you do buy Alphabet, it is worth keeping a tight watch over its capex, its ability to take market share from other cloud competitors, and the resiliency of Google Search in the face of mounting competition.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,685!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $701,781!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 164% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Foelber has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.