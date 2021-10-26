Do Stewart Information Services's (NYSE:STC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Stewart Information Services's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Stewart Information Services has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Stewart Information Services's EPS shot from US$4.46 to US$9.84, over the last year. You don't see 121% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Stewart Information Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.5% to 13%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:STC Earnings and Revenue History October 26th 2021

Are Stewart Information Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Stewart Information Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$29m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Stewart Information Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Stewart Information Services's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Stewart Information Services for a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Stewart Information Services , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

