Do SigmaTron International's (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

SigmaTron International's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that SigmaTron International's EPS went from US$0.36 to US$1.62 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. SigmaTron International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 1.2% to 4.1%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:SGMA Earnings and Revenue History August 5th 2022

Since SigmaTron International is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$43m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are SigmaTron International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like SigmaTron International with market caps under US$200m is about US$768k.

The SigmaTron International CEO received total compensation of just US$337k in the year to April 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add SigmaTron International To Your Watchlist?

SigmaTron International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that SigmaTron International has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for SigmaTron International (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

