Do Science Applications International's (NYSE:SAIC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Science Applications International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Science Applications International boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$3.57 to US$4.37, in the last year. I doubt many would complain about that 22% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Science Applications International's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$7.2b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:SAIC Earnings and Revenue History June 21st 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Science Applications International.

Are Science Applications International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

In the last year insider at Science Applications International were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$136k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. On balance, that's a good sign. We also note that it was the Executive VP & CFO, Prabu Natarajan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$253k for shares at about US$84.31 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Science Applications International bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$33m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Science Applications International To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Science Applications International is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Science Applications International that we have uncovered.

The good news is that Science Applications International is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

