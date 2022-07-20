Do Prestige Consumer Healthcare's (NYSE:PBH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Improving Profits

In the last three years Prestige Consumer Healthcare's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Prestige Consumer Healthcare's EPS soared from US$3.28 to US$4.11, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 25%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Prestige Consumer Healthcare remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$1.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:PBH Earnings and Revenue History July 20th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Are Prestige Consumer Healthcare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$27m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Prestige Consumer Healthcare, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.9m.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare offered total compensation worth US$6.0m to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Prestige Consumer Healthcare To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Prestige Consumer Healthcare has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Prestige Consumer Healthcare has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Prestige Consumer Healthcare , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

