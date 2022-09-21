Do Penske Automotive Group's (NYSE:PAG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Penske Automotive Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Penske Automotive Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Penske Automotive Group has grown EPS by 53% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Penske Automotive Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Penske Automotive Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.7% to US$27b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:PAG Earnings and Revenue History September 21st 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Penske Automotive Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Penske Automotive Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Penske Automotive Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$150m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Penske Automotive Group, the median CEO pay is around US$8.5m.

The Penske Automotive Group CEO received US$7.0m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Penske Automotive Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Penske Automotive Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Penske Automotive Group is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Although Penske Automotive Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

