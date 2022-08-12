Do Parke Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Parke Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Parke Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Parke Bancorp grew its EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Parke Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Parke Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$78m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:PKBK Earnings and Revenue History August 12th 2022

Parke Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$281m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Parke Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Parke Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$42m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 15% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Parke Bancorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.7m.

Parke Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$1.4m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Parke Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Parke Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Parke Bancorp, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Parke Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

