Do Options Traders Know Something About KTOS Stock We Don't?

Investors in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the July 18, 2025 $47.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry that ranks in the Top 24% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, no analyst increased the earnings estimates for the current quarter, while five have dropped their estimates. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from 11 cents per share to 9 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Looking to Trade Options?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.