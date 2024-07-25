Do Options Traders Know Something About Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock We Don't?

Investors in Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 17, 2025 $15.00Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Delek US Holdings shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Delek US Holdings is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) in the Oil and Gas-Refining and Marketing industry that ranks in the Bottom 9% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, one analyst has increased its earnings estimates for the current quarter, while four analysts have revised their estimate downward. The net effect has narrowed our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from earnings of 89 cents per share to a loss of 73 cents per share in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Delek US Holdings right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Looking to Trade Options?

Check out the simple yet high-powered approach that Zacks Executive VP Kevin Matras has used to close recent double and triple-digit winners. In addition to impressive profit potential, these trades can actually reduce your risk.

Click to see the trades now >>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.