Do Northeast Bank's (NASDAQ:NBN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Northeast Bank's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Northeast Bank's EPS went from US$1.21 to US$7.41 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Northeast Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Northeast Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 94% to US$127m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:NBN Earnings and Revenue History June 28th 2021

Northeast Bank isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$240m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Northeast Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Northeast Bank shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that CFO & Treasurer Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought US$5.1k worth of shares at an average price of around US$25.63.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Northeast Bank insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 12% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Northeast Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Northeast Bank's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Northeast Bank belongs on the top of your watchlist. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Northeast Bank.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Northeast Bank, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

