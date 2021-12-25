Do Mobile TeleSystems's (NYSE:MBT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Mobile TeleSystems Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Mobile TeleSystems grew its EPS by 6.3% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Mobile TeleSystems's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.3% to ₽524b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MBT Earnings and Revenue History December 25th 2021

Are Mobile TeleSystems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.6b company like Mobile TeleSystems. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have ₽24m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Mobile TeleSystems To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mobile TeleSystems is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mobile TeleSystems you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

