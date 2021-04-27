Do Manning & Napier's (NYSE:MN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Manning & Napier Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Manning & Napier's EPS has grown 35% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Manning & Napier's EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.9 percentage points in the last year, to reach 13%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 6.6%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MN Earnings and Revenue History April 27th 2021

Manning & Napier isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$137m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Manning & Napier Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While Manning & Napier insiders did net -US$40k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$269k, a much higher figure. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Director of Investments Ebrahim Busheri who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$111k, paying US$3.89 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Manning & Napier is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$21m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Manning & Napier Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Manning & Napier's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Manning & Napier that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Manning & Napier is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

