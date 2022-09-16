Do Limbach Holdings' (NASDAQ:LMB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Limbach Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Limbach Holdings' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that Limbach Holdings' EPS went from US$0.15 to US$0.73 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Limbach Holdings has actually recorded a dip in revenue. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqCM:LMB Earnings and Revenue History September 16th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Limbach Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are Limbach Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Limbach Holdings will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$233k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the Director, Linda Alvarado, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$40k for shares at about US$5.69 each.

Should You Add Limbach Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Limbach Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Limbach Holdings to your watchlist won't go amiss. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Limbach Holdings you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Limbach Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

