Do Jabil's (NYSE:JBL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Jabil (NYSE:JBL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Jabil's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Jabil has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Jabil's EPS soared from US$3.93 to US$6.22, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 58%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Jabil achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.2% to US$32b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:JBL Earnings and Revenue History July 22nd 2022

Are Jabil Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Jabil, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$576m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Jabil Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Jabil has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Jabil's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Jabil that you should be aware of.

