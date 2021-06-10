Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving VEREIT, Inc.'s (NYSE:VER) Stock Up Recently?

VEREIT's (NYSE:VER) stock is up by a considerable 26% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study VEREIT's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VEREIT is:

3.5% = US$235m ÷ US$6.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

VEREIT's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is quite clear that VEREIT's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.1%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, the moderate 20% net income growth seen by VEREIT over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared VEREIT's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 10.0%.

NYSE:VER Past Earnings Growth June 10th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for VER? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is VEREIT Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

VEREIT seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 91%, meaning the company retains only 9.1% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, VEREIT has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 62% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 4.7% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like VEREIT has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

