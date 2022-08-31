Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Up Recently?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vanda Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is:

2.2% = US$11m ÷ US$509m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Vanda Pharmaceuticals' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 23%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Vanda Pharmaceuticals was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 22% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:VNDA Past Earnings Growth August 31st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Vanda Pharmaceuticals certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

