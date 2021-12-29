Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) Stock Up Recently?

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Procter & Gamble's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Procter & Gamble is:

31% = US$14b ÷ US$46b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.31 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Procter & Gamble's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

To begin with, Procter & Gamble has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 21% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Procter & Gamble was able to see a decent net income growth of 6.6% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Procter & Gamble's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.6% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:PG Past Earnings Growth December 29th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is PG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Procter & Gamble Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (or a retention ratio of 33%) for Procter & Gamble suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Procter & Gamble is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 57%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Procter & Gamble's future ROE will be 36% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Procter & Gamble certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

