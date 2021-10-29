Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Realty Income Corporation's (NYSE:O) Stock Up Recently?

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Realty Income's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Realty Income is:

3.1% = US$362m ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Realty Income's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Realty Income's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.8%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, the moderate 8.6% net income growth seen by Realty Income over the past five years is definitely a positive. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Realty Income's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.2% in the same period.

NYSE:O Past Earnings Growth October 29th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Realty Income fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Realty Income Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Realty Income seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 84%, meaning the company retains only 16% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, Realty Income has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 74%. Regardless, the future ROE for Realty Income is predicted to rise to 5.2% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Realty Income has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

