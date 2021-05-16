Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving L3Harris Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LHX) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that L3Harris Technologies' (NYSE:LHX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to L3Harris Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for L3Harris Technologies is:

6.6% = US$1.4b ÷ US$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

L3Harris Technologies' Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

On the face of it, L3Harris Technologies' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.7%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that L3Harris Technologies grew its net income at a significant rate of 25% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared L3Harris Technologies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

NYSE:LHX Past Earnings Growth May 16th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is LHX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is L3Harris Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

L3Harris Technologies' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. So it seems that L3Harris Technologies is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, L3Harris Technologies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Regardless, the future ROE for L3Harris Technologies is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like L3Harris Technologies has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

