Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Hibbett, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Up Recently?

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hibbett's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hibbett is:

40% = US$174m ÷ US$439m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.40.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hibbett's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Hibbett has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 24% which is quite remarkable. Yet, Hibbett has posted measly growth of 2.2% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Hibbett's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.4% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:HIBB Past Earnings Growth June 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hibbett's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hibbett Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Hibbett certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

