Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Helios Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Up Recently?

Helios Technologies' (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Helios Technologies' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Helios Technologies is:

2.3% = US$14m ÷ US$608m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Helios Technologies' Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is quite clear that Helios Technologies' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Helios Technologies saw a modest net income growth of 5.0% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Helios Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.8% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:HLIO Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HLIO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HLIO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Helios Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Helios Technologies has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 31% (or a retention ratio of 69%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Helios Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 10% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Helios Technologies has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

