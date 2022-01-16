Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGP) Stock Up Recently?

EastGroup Properties' (NYSE:EGP) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study EastGroup Properties' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EastGroup Properties is:

8.7% = US$123m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of EastGroup Properties' Earnings Growth And 8.7% ROE

At first glance, EastGroup Properties' ROE doesn't look very promising. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.6% which we definitely can't overlook. This certainly adds some context to EastGroup Properties' moderate 8.1% net income growth seen over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing EastGroup Properties' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:EGP Past Earnings Growth January 16th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for EGP? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is EastGroup Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

EastGroup Properties seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 56%, meaning the company retains only 44% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Moreover, EastGroup Properties is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 54%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that EastGroup Properties' future ROE will be 8.7% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that EastGroup Properties certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Especially the substantial growth in earnings backed by a decent ROE. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

