Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Duke Realty Corporation's (NYSE:DRE) Stock Up Recently?

Duke Realty's (NYSE:DRE) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Duke Realty's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Duke Realty is:

6.9% = US$363m ÷ US$5.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Duke Realty's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

On the face of it, Duke Realty's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 5.1% which we definitely can't overlook. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 6.9% seen over the past five years by Duke Realty. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Duke Realty's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 10.0% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:DRE Past Earnings Growth May 31st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DRE? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Duke Realty Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Duke Realty seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 63%, meaning the company retains only 37% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, Duke Realty has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 57%. As a result, Duke Realty's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 5.6% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Duke Realty has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved by the company reinvesting its earnings at a decent rate of return. Still, its earnings retention is quite low, so we wonder if the company's growth could be higher, were it to pay out less dividends and retain more of its profits? Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

