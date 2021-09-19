Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Devon Energy's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Devon Energy is:

3.5% = US$301m ÷ US$8.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Devon Energy's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is quite clear that Devon Energy's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 12%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Devon Energy grew its net income at a significant rate of 22% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Devon Energy's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.7% in the same period.

NYSE:DVN Past Earnings Growth September 19th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Devon Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Devon Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 82% (implying that it keeps only 18% of profits) for Devon Energy suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Devon Energy has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 14% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 40%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Devon Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



