Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Cass Information Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Cass Information Systems' (NASDAQ:CASS) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cass Information Systems' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cass Information Systems is:

15% = US$31m ÷ US$206m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cass Information Systems' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Cass Information Systems seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite this, Cass Information Systems' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Cass Information Systems' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:CASS Past Earnings Growth August 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Cass Information Systems''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cass Information Systems Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that the company keeps only 46% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Cass Information Systems' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, Cass Information Systems has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Cass Information Systems has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Cass Information Systems' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

