Do Iron Mountain's (NYSE:IRM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Iron Mountain Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Iron Mountain has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Iron Mountain's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Iron Mountain's EBIT margins are flat but, of some concern, its revenue is actually down. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:IRM Earnings and Revenue History June 11th 2021

Are Iron Mountain Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$13b company like Iron Mountain. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$144m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Iron Mountain To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Iron Mountain has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Iron Mountain (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

