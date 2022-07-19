Do Institutions Own Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Shares?

Every investor in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Wheels Up Experience is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$506m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Wheels Up Experience.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wheels Up Experience?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Wheels Up Experience does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Wheels Up Experience's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Wheels Up Experience. Delta Air Lines, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 21% of shares outstanding. With 7.2% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Kenneth Dichter is the owner of 5.4% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Wheels Up Experience

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$42m worth of the US$506m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Wheels Up Experience. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 21% of Wheels Up Experience stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

